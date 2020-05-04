‘Thank A Teacher Art Contest’ winners announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The winners in the Thank A Teacher Art Contest have been announced.
K-12 students attending Virginia’s public schools were encouraged to create the artwork that could appear on thousands of thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers in Virginia during National Teacher Appreciation Week from May 4 through May 8.
Qualifying teachers can use a unique code included in the digital note to enter a drawing for a chance to win a memorable Virginia vacation courtesy of the Virginia Lottery and $5,000 in supplies from The Supply Room.
In the past four years, the Lottery has visited schools to conduct a surprise presentation to the winning student artist and their teacher during a school assembly, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lottery sent packaged and printed versions of the notecards with a $150 Visa gift card and several other prizes to the parents of the three winners.
Parents recorded the reaction of the student artists when they learned of their selection.
Out of hundreds of entries across the state from earlier this year, the winners selected were:
- Sarah Keith, 4th grader at Potomac Elementary School in King George County
- Alaina Carnahan, 6th grader at Oak Hill Elementary School in Fairfax County
- Tiana Carter, senior at Chesterfield Career and Technical Center, Courthouse, in Chesterfield County
The winning students’ schools will also receive $1,000 from the Lottery and $1,000 in prizes from The Supply Room for their art departments.
Thanking a teacher is as easy as visiting Thank A Teacher’s website now through May 8 and sending a digital thank-you note right from the comfort of your home.
Each digital note will randomly showcase one of the winning designs.
