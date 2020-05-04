Suspect shot, deputy placed on leave in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Powhatan County sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave while officials investigate a shooting that sent a suspect who opened fire on officers to the hospital.
According to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Virginia State Troopers (VSP) responded to a home on Three Bridge Road Sunday around 7:00 p.m. They received a report that 25-year-old Joshua Sprouse threatened to kill members of his family and law enforcement via text message.
Investigators say when deputies and state troopers arrived, Sprouse was shooting a variety of weapons in multiple directions, including at passing vehicles. The area was blocked off, nearby roads were shut down and neighbors were notified.
After multiple attempts to communicate with Sprouse were unsuccessful, Sprouse exited the house and attempted to shoot a deputy. That deputy returned fire, shooting Sprouse.
Sprouse was taken to a local hospital for surgery. The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on routine administrative leave and VSP is investigating.
