Richmond General Registrar will be open for absentee voting, candidate filing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Officer of the General Registrar announced that they will be open for only absentee voting and candidate filing for the June primary.
The Office of the General Registrar will be closed to the public for other businesses so long as the City of Richmond is closed. Until offices are open to the public, voters can come to the Broad Street side of City Hall to vote in-person.
Voters who need handicapped accessibility may enter through the 9th Street side, but must be asked to be escorted to the voting area.
Curbside voting for those 65 and older or disabled will be available from the 9th Street side City Hall. Curbside voters can pull up to the curb and the call bell that will be there.
To file candidate campaign documents for the November election, email voterregistration@richmond.gov and request an appointment.
Elections were supposed to take place on June 9 but has been changed to June 23 by executive order by the governor. The deadline to register to vote is May 26.
Voters who have a valid Virginia DMV ID may register to vote or apply for an absentee and paperless ballot online by clicking here. Those that do not have a valid Virginia DMV ID can print the forms out from that website and mail them to P.O. Box 61037, Richmond, Virginia 23261.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot through the mail is on June 16 at 5 p.m. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot in person (with limited exceptions) is June 20 at 5 p.m.
Virginia will require an excuse to vote absentee through June 2020. However, the state has granted liberal use of reason code 2A (illness or disability) due to COVID-19 for persons wishing to vote absentee through the mail for June.
Voters who do not have printers may e-mail the Registrar at voterregistration@richmond.gov, and the Registrar will mail you a form upon request.
Sample ballots and more information can be found by clicking here.
For those who do not have an email, please call Richmond 311 at (804) 646-7000 and they will send the Registrar a message that you need assistance.
Starting on May 8, the Office of the General Registrar will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.