Resident calls 911 after fire erupts from Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A person safely escapes as a fire rips through a home in Henrico’s east end.
The fire started just after midnight at a home in the 3700 block of Pinoak Road.
Officials say a person inside the home heard popping outside and noticed the fire.
That person got out safely and called 911.
When crews arrived, they found heavy fire erupting from the back of the two story house.
An exterior fire attacked was initially used to control the bulk of the fire.
Firefighters then transitioned to an interior fire attack.
Officials are still investigating what caused it.
