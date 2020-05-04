Regulators refuse to reconsider denial of Dominion’s smart meter plan

In a sharply worded opinion issued last week, state regulators dealt a third blow to Dominion Energy’s plan to roll out smart meters throughout the utility’s territory, declaring that in its most recent rejection of the proposal, they had “exercised legislative discretion explicitly delegated” by the General Assembly.
“The commission weighed the various (and at times conflicting) evidence and arguments and, in exercising its discretion, found that the potential benefits were too speculative and uncertain for the commission to choose to approve such a large expenditure at this time, the large costs of which impact Dominion’s customers,” the April 27 order by the State Corporation Commission said.
“Contrary to Dominion’s claims,” the commissioners added, “this is not an error; it is the commission reaching a different conclusion than the company on a matter that the General Assembly delegated to the commission.”
The decision marked the latest roadblock to the efforts of Dominion Energy, Virginia’s largest electric utility, to outfit all of its customers with smart meters. The most recent plan would have seen the installation of 2.1 million such meters throughout the commonwealth over the next six years at a cost of more than $300 million.
The utility has twice proposed such a program, arguing it is a “foundational” element of grid modernization, a goal embraced by the General Assembly in its 2018 passage of the Grid Transformation and Security Act.
But regulators and consumer advocates, while acknowledging the importance of smart meters to the transformation of the electric grid from its traditional form to a more dynamic one that increasingly incorporates renewables, have contended Dominion has failed to justify the large costs such a plan would impose on captive ratepayers.
“Grid modernization,” said Hannah Coman, a Southern Environmental Law Center attorney who represented Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club during February hearings, “is a noble pursuit and a worthy endeavor … but we want to make sure that the grid modernization is done in a smart and cost-effective way.”
The Virginia Mercury is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.