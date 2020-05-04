Police searching for 3-year-old allegedly abducted by father in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Harrisonburg is asking for help from the public to find a 3-year-old girl they say was abducted by her father.
According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, 3-year-old Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza was last seen around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, May 4, at her home in the 1600 block of S. Burkwood Ct. in Harrisonburg.
Brianna is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 3-feet tall and weighing 36 lbs.
Police believe she is in the company of her biological father, Jose Reyes-Paz.
Officers say Reyes-Paz picked the girl up at her home in an unknown vehicle and may be driving on Interstate 64.
He has ties to the Charlottesville/Albemarle County area, as well as to California.
Reyes-Paz is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes, 5’ 6” tall, with a thin to medium build.
He's wanted for child abduction.
Anyone with information on the immediate whereabouts of Brianna and Jose Reyes-Paz is asked to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with other tips is asked to call Harrisonburg’s local Crime Solvers line at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
