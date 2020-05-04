Police investigating deaths of man, woman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman after responding to a welfare check.
Police were called just before 4 p.m. on Monday to a home for a welfare check in the 2500 block of Reymet Road.
Officers said the two had not been heard from in more than a week.
Inside the home, police found the bodies of a man and woman.
“It appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
