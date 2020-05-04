Performance Food: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $40.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 58 cents per share.
The food distributor posted revenue of $7 billion in the period.
Performance Food shares have declined 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.
