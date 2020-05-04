Northam: Virginia set to begin COVID-19 reopen plan May 15

Meanwhile, Virginia House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert issued the following statement regarding the Governor's announcement regarding reopening Virginia next week: "We hope the Governor is serious about reopening next Friday. Virginians need a light at the end of this tunnel. The Governor's decision to use a 'one size fits all' approach is going to negatively impact certain parts of Virginia worse than others. The 'potential for division' the Governor mentioned is already a reality, as citizens across Virginia watch their livelihoods wither."