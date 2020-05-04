Northam: Virginia set to begin COVID-19 reopen plan May 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s light at the end of the tunnel for Virgina’s suffering economy.
Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced a three-phase plan to get the commonwealth back up and running. Phase one is set to be implemented May 15, 2020.
“Everyone in Virginia made sacrifices but everything you have done has truly made a difference,” said Northam.
Under phase one of the "Forward Virginia Plan," social gatherings of more than 10 are still banned, social distancing is still in effect, teleworking where possible and face masks are recommended while in public.
“Even when we ease some restrictions we must continue to behave more cautiously than before. We must not relax our vigilance or think that the risk has passed,” said Northam.
Northam’s Executive Order 53 kept some non-essential business closed like salons and gyms.
As businesses and churches reopen, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and disinfection and better workplace safety are a must. Phase one could last between two and four weeks.
“I understand people have made sacrifices. I understand people are upset by our decisions. I’m not standing up here to punish people. I’m standing up here representing 8.5 million Virginians and doing what’s in the best interest of them to keep them safe,” said Northam.
Under phase two of the plan, a ban of social gatherings of more than 50 people, face coverings still recommended in public and further easing of business limitations. That could take another two to four weeks
Phase three of the plan, which could be 10 to 12 weeks away, would remove the ban on social gatherings and remove capacity limits in establishments.
“This virus is still here. It has not gone away and it will not go away until we have a vaccination,” said Northam.
The governor said the data is driving his decision to reopen next week. The percentage of positive tests is going down, hospitalizations are slightly lowering and issues with personal protective equipment are down with no hospitals reporting issues for the first time today.
Meanwhile, Virginia House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert issued the following statement regarding the Governor's announcement regarding reopening Virginia next week: "We hope the Governor is serious about reopening next Friday. Virginians need a light at the end of this tunnel. The Governor's decision to use a 'one size fits all' approach is going to negatively impact certain parts of Virginia worse than others. The 'potential for division' the Governor mentioned is already a reality, as citizens across Virginia watch their livelihoods wither."
