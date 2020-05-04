The next big clash on Capitol Hill: state bailouts

WASHINGTON — State and federal lawmakers alike want Congress to send more cash in the next round of coronavirus legislation to aid ailing cities and states.
But some high-profile Republicans have bristled at the idea, signaling a coming clash over the issue on Capitol Hill.
The debate comes as state and local governments around the country face massive revenue losses that threaten funding for police, fire departments, emergency responders, schools, trash collectors, food banks, libraries, museums and civic spaces.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday she is considering legislation that would send as much as $1 trillion in federal funds to sustain state and local governments over the next several years.
Last week, a pair of bipartisan senators unveiled a $500 billion “stabilization fund” for states and municipalities with more than 50,000 people.
And House lawmakers introduced a proposal in early April that would send $250 billion in “stabilization funds” to cities and towns in addition to separate aid for states.
“We’re pushing very hard to help our heroes, our first responders, the folks out on the frontlines in our communities,” Rep. Andy Levin, a Michigan Democrat who introduced the House bill, said Thursday on a call with reporters.
The Virginia Mercury is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.