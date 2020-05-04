News to Know for May 4: Officer-involved shooting in Powhatan; COVID-19 testing in Henrico; Hanover meal kits; Body found in Fort Lee swamp; Partly, mostly sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
After a few pre-dawn showers, beautiful weather returns for one day on Monday before it turns cooler for the rest of the week.
A Pre-Dawn shower, then Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s. Little or no rain chance after sunrise.
A Powhatan County sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave while officials investigate a shooting that sent a suspect who opened fire on officers to the hospital.
According to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Virginia State Troopers (VSP) responded to a home on Three Bridge Road Sunday around 7:00 p.m. They received a report that 25-year-old Joshua Sprouse threatened to kill members of his family and law enforcement via text message.
Investigators say when deputies and state troopers arrived, Sprouse was shooting a variety of weapons in multiple directions, including at passing vehicles. The area was blocked off, nearby roads were shut down and neighbors were notified.
After multiple attempts to communicate with Sprouse were unsuccessful, Sprouse exited the house and attempted to shoot a deputy. That deputy returned fire, shooting Sprouse.
Sprouse was taken to a local hospital for surgery. The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on routine administrative leave and VSP is investigating.
A person safely escapes as a fire rips through a home in Henrico’s east end.
The fire started just after midnight at a home in the 3700 block of Pinoak Road.
When crews arrived, they found heavy fire erupting from the back of the two-story house.
An exterior fire attacked was initially used to control the bulk of the fire.
Firefighters then transitioned to an interior fire attack. Officials are still investigating what caused it.
As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.
Anxious to spur an economic recovery without risking lives, President Donald Trump on Sunday insisted that “you can satisfy both" — see states gradually lift lockdowns while also protecting people from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 60,000 Americans.
The president, fielding questions from Americans in a virtual town hall from the Lincoln Memorial, acknowledged valid fears on both sides of the issue. Some people are worried about getting sick; others are reeling from lost jobs and livelihoods.
But while Trump increased his projection for the total U.S. death total to 80,000 or 90,000 — up by more than 20,000 fatalities from what he had suggested just a few weeks ago — he struck a note of urgency to restart the nation’s economy, declaring “we have to reopen our country.”
“We have to get it back open safely but as quickly as possible,” Trump said.
The state saw a historic increase in testing numbers on Friday, May 1, jumping 15% in the last 24 hours, but a change in the methodology is behind the spike.
During a COVID-19 briefing, The Virginia Department of Health announced it will now count the number of positive virus tests instead of the number of people who test positive.
That means if one person is tested three-times and all three tests come back positive, it counts as three instead of how the numbers were being counted before, which would have only been one because it was a single patient.
On May 8, the governor’s order keeping non-essential businesses closed is set to expire. Northam said he’s looking at COVID-19 case trends and not a single day of data. That means we could still hit the May 8 target. But testing is key and Virginia still ranks close to the bottom, among the states, when it comes to testing per capita.
The Henrico County Health District announced that they will be offering to test to residents who are five years of age and older who have COVID-19 symptoms.
The community testing event is May 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nottingham Green Apartments pool house near Gallant Drive.
Appointments should be made, however, walk-in testing is available.
To set up an appointment, call 804-205-3501.
Hanover County will be making food kits that will be available again on May 4, May 6 and May 8 at Grandy and Mechanicsville Elementary Schools.
Hanover County Government will continue to make food kits available to the community on Monday, May 4; Wednesday, May 6; and Friday, May 8, at John M. Gandy Elementary School and Mechanicsville Elementary School.
The pre-packaged food kits will be available, two meals per person, between 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. on each of those days.
This is a separate and distinct food program from the one being offered to children by Hanover County Public Schools.
The remains of a man’s body were found in a swamp on Fort Lee Saturday.
Police officers with the Fort Lee Provost Marshal’s Office located the remains of a deceased man in the Blackwater Swamp area.
The remains were found during a search conducted jointly with the Petersburg and Prince George County Police Departments.
Special agents with the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Lee are investigating the death of the man, who has not yet been identified.
The joint search was originally conducted to locate Eli Cranston, 32, a Petersburg man reported missing since April 25. His car was found abandoned near Courthouse Road and Bull Hill Road in Prince George County.
Richmond Public Schools will be celebrating Spirit Week virtually.
RPS is asking students to dress up, take a picture and tag your school and teachers.
The virtual spirit week kicks off with Pajama Day on May 4.
