Man charged with stealing jewelry, other items from home

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged with stealing jewelry and other items from a home.
Deputies were called on May 2 for a reported breaking and entering a home alone Westmoreland Place just before 12:30 a.m.
The woman said she got home from work to find an Alexa speaker, jewelry and cash missing.
“When she left for work, a man identified as Jeremy Bushey, 22, of Fredericksburg was mowing the lawn. When she returned several hours later, he was still outside in the area,” deputies said.
Deputies found Bushey riding his bike a few streets away, where officials said they determined he was intoxicated and took him into custody.
Officials said he also had a stolen watch and ring on him at the time. During a search of his home, deputies said they found several other items that were taken from the victim’s home.
Bushey is charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, credit card theft and public intoxication. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.