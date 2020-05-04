Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FIREFIGHTERS HURT
Four firefighters hurt fighting blaze in Bedford home
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Fire officials in Virginia said four firefighters were injured while responding to a house fire near Bedford. A news release from the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue said multiple volunteer units responding to the blaze Saturday evening found heavy fire coming from a house on Joppa Mill Road. A crew reported high heat and limited visibility, so backed up to reposition. A “mayday” call came from the scene during the repositioning. A rapid intervention team was sent in and found one unresponsive firefighter, who was immediately removed from the house, along with two other firefighters. Two of the firefighters were treated and released from hospitals. Two others were expected to be released Sunday evening.
POLICE SHOOTING
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk police say an officer shot and wounded a man who was armed and fleeing police. Police said in a news release that the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday, after an officer encountered a man with outstanding arrest warrants in the Young Terrace neighborhood of Norfolk. Police said when the officer approached, the man ran away. They said the officer shot the man after seeing he had a gun. The gun was later recovered from the scene. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. The officer was not injured. Police did not identify the man.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia reports 940 new coronavirus cases, 44 more deaths
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials have reported 940 new coronavirus cases and another 44 deaths. The figures released Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health show the largest single-day increase in deaths for the state during the pandemic. A total of 660 people in Virginia have died from the virus. The total number of cases in the state has reached 18,671, which includes 17,873 confirmed cases and 798 probable cases, which are those in which people are symptomatic but have not been confirmed by a positive test. Of the 660 deaths, 644 of those people tested positive for the virus, while 16 are probable cases. More than half of the deaths have been reported in nursing homes.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS
Senate set to re-open as virus risk divides Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate will gavel in Monday as the coronavirus rages. The senators face a deepening national debate over how best to confront the deadly pandemic and its economic devastation. With the House staying away due to the health risks, but the 100 senators meeting for the first time since March, the conflicted Congress reflects an uneasy nation. Tops on the Senate agenda is not the next virus aid package, but confirming President Donald Trump's nominees. Senate Republicans are reluctant to spend more money on virus relief. They're counting on the country's re-opening to kick start the economy and reduce the need for aid. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is quietly crafting the next relief package and Democrats say more must be done.
NRA FINANCES
NRA cutting staff and salaries amid coronavirus pandemic
The National Rifle Association has been cutting staff and salaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. The changes come against the backdrop of years of internal turmoil, legal challenges with regulators and a revolt among some of its members. And it comes at a time when gun-rights supporters are hoping the NRA can play an influential role in this year's election. Gun-control groups are mobilizing to influence the 2020 election and contend the NRA’s financial troubles will leave it incapable of playing a significant role in Trump’s campaign.
VIRGINIA TECH-FALL CLASSES
Virginia Tech president hopes to resume on-campus classes
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — The president of Virginia Tech says he is hopeful the school will be able to hold classes on campus this fall, but said no final decision will be made until next month. President Tim Sands told local government leaders during a call Friday that the fall is an opportunity "to bring the campus back to life to some degree.” Sands said it is too early to predict what Tech’s fall semester would look like exactly, but he indicated the university aims to hold some in-person classes on campus. He said administrators don't expect things to be exactly like they were before the pandemic.
2019 VIRGINIAS AP BROADCASTERS AWARDS
Winners announced for 2019 Virginias AP Broadcasters Awards
Winners of the 2019 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards have been announced. The virtual event was broadcast Saturday by video conference because COVID-19 cancelled the usual gathering of broadcast journalists at The Greenbrier Resort. Thirty-five stations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 535 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2019. Jack Garrett, news director of WBTM-AM/WAKG-FM in Danville, Va., was honored with The Associated Press Robert Gallimore Distinguished Service Award for a career that spans four decades. The West Virginia Lifetime Achievement Award was given to television photographer Grover Tadlock of WSAZ-TV in Charleston, W.Va. Tadlock began his career in 1985.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia to get decontamination systems for protective gear
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is set to receive three decontamination systems that can collectively sterilize up to 240,000 units of personal protective equipment each day during the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release Saturday that the decontamination systems will become operational in Blacksburg, Newport News and Chesterfield County within the next week. The units were approved for Virginia by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Northam said the technology will help address the national shortage of critical personal protective equipment to help protect healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the pandemic.