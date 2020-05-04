Frontline Foods delivers coffee, pastries to Richmond fire stations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Frontline Foods, in partnership with local restaurants, delivered food to fire stations around Richmond to show their support.
In celebration of International Firefighters Day, volunteers delivered coffee and pastries to 11 fire stations, as well as the Richmond City Fire Department headquarters and the Fire Training Academy.
The food was provided by Sefton Coffee Co., Whisk and Baked RVA.
The group has been feeding healthcare workers at VCU Health, so this time they provided breakfast to Richmond’s firefighters.
“Today we turned our sights to another group of frontline workers: our Richmond City firefighters, who serve us day in and day out,” said Nikki Thacker, a founding member. “As a community, we can push back against COVID-19 by partnering with our local restaurant industry to support our frontline heroes.”
“On behalf of the Women and Men of the Richmond Fire Department, we would like to thank Frontline Foods Richmond for their unwavering support to our department and the RVA community. During these challenging times, it is uplifting to know that there is extraordinary support for our team,” said Richmond Fire Lieutenant Christopher Armstrong.
