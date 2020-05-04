Forecast: A pleasant and breezy Monday, but a big drop in temperature for Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a few pre-dawn showers, beautiful weather returns for one day on Monday before it turns cooler for the rest of the week.
MONDAY: A Pre-Dawn shower, then Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. Little or no rain chance after sunrise.
TUESDAY: Cool, cloudy, and rainy. Rain will be light but it’ll be Chilly! Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool with a few showers in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few late day showers possible, Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s (Rain Chance: 30%) Rain continues at night
First Alert: Overnight lows in the Blue Ridge could be below 32° Weekend. Freeze warnings are likely in the foothills.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.