COVID-19 Response Fund helps Shalom Farms, 50 additional organizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund was first activated, 51 organizations have received funding to help serve the community.
$2,037,814 in grants has been awarded to food banks, school systems and healthcare groups.
Among the recipients, is Shalom Farms, a non-profit that ensures communities with less access to healthy food, has fresh food. Food access is made possible by their farm operation. Shalom Farms is a major local supplier to Feed More during the growing season.
“How can we create a more just, equitable and more healthy community?" asked Executive Director, Dominic Barrett. "That’s never been more important until now, and never been more apparent than ever to me than now.”
In 2019, staff and volunteers produced over 500,000 servings of produce to be distributed through their community partnerships and programs.
“We’re focused on growing fruits and vegetables out here, primarily the most approachable, familiar things that we all know and love," explained Barrett.
Barrett says the COVID-19 pandemic caused a loss of 4,000 volunteer hours for the organization. They had to make changes including the cancellation of large volunteer groups and reducing the number of people working at a time on the farms two sites.
“We needed to get 40,000 plants in the ground in the course of four weeks, and we began to do quick math with where we needed to make reductions, but thankfully, before we had to make those decisions we were able to get that grant," said Barrett.
The COVID-19 Response Fund allowed them to hire temporary help to work on the farm this spring and summer so they don’t fall behind in food production. The extra help has meant the community’s needs can be met.
“We are on pace still, to meet or exceed our production goals this season. We expect to grow between our two sites, 230,000 pounds of food this season," explained Barrett. “So far this year we anticipate growing and distributing about 500,000 servings of our produce in the community in the coming months”
