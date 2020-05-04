BWX: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) _ BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $75.5 million.
The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.
The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $542.2 million in the period.
BWX expects full-year earnings to be $2.80 per share.
BWX shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWXT