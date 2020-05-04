Arrest made, victim identified in death investigation in Henrico’s East End

May 4, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 10:25 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say an arrest has been made and the victim has been identified in a shooting that occurred in Henrico’s East End.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Miller’s Lane shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday.

After arriving on the scene, police say they located Joseph Baldwin, 22, of Henrico deceased.

After further investigation, Lyanna Chun, 20, of Henrico was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, say police.

The case is still under investigation.

