Arrest made, victim identified in death investigation in Henrico’s East End

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say an arrest has been made and the victim has been identified in a shooting that occurred in Henrico’s East End.
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Miller’s Lane shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday.
After arriving on the scene, police say they located Joseph Baldwin, 22, of Henrico deceased.
After further investigation, Lyanna Chun, 20, of Henrico was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, say police.
The case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.