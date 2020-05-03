NBC12 Virginia AP Broadcasters Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Congratulations to some of our colleagues here at NBC12 for taking home 1st and 2nd place in the Virginia AP Broadcasters Awards.
First Place Awards Include:
- Best Reporter: Brent Solomon
- Best Multimedia/Online Journalism: Karina Bolster
- Best Producer: Colten Weekley
- Best Station Promo: Erik Candiani and Terrell Thompson
Second Place Awards Include:
- Best Video Journalist/One Man Band: Karina Bolster
- Best Reporter: Diane Walker
- Best News Promo: Erik Candiani and Rob Edmonds
- Best Weathercast: WWBT-TV, “First Alert Weather.”
- Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: Frank Jones, News Director.
