NBC12 Virginia AP Broadcasters Awards

Virginia AP Broadcasters Awards, NBC12 1st Place Winners
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 3, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 2:30 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Congratulations to some of our colleagues here at NBC12 for taking home 1st and 2nd place in the Virginia AP Broadcasters Awards.

First Place Awards Include:

  • Best Reporter: Brent Solomon
  • Best Multimedia/Online Journalism: Karina Bolster
  • Best Producer: Colten Weekley
  • Best Station Promo: Erik Candiani and Terrell Thompson

Second Place Awards Include:

  • Best Video Journalist/One Man Band: Karina Bolster
  • Best Reporter: Diane Walker
  • Best News Promo: Erik Candiani and Rob Edmonds
  • Best Weathercast: WWBT-TV, “First Alert Weather.”
  • Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: Frank Jones, News Director.

