Victim identified, woman charged in motorcycle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The victim in a motorcycle crash has been identified and a woman has been charged.
Sunday evening, around 5:30 p.m., Richmond Police were dispatched to investigate a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in the 4600 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.
When police arrived on the scene they found Tony T. Bredsoe, 25, suffering from traumatic injuries.
Richmond EMS attempted to stabilize Bradsoe but he died from his injuries at the scene.
The driver, Dinora D. Franco De Ramos, 24, of the other involved vehicle remained on the scene.
Police say Franco De Ramos was charged with failure to yield the right of way and no operator’s license.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.