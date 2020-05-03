On this day: First Lady Julia Tyler was born

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, May 4th, 1820, First Lady Julia Tyler was born.
She was the second wife of Virginia-born President John Tyler, and their wedding made John Tyler the first president to marry while in office.
They are buried next to each other in Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery. Julia is often credited with starting the tradition of playing “Hail to the Chief” every time a U.S. President arrives at an event.
Learn more about her life and marriage to President Tyler in Episode 3 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.