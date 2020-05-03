Richmond Police investigating fatal traffic accident

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are currently investigating a fatal traffic accident that took place on Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Sunday evening, around 5:30 p.m., Richmond Police were dispatched to investigate a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in the 4600 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.
When police arrived on the scene they found the adult male motorcyclist suffering from traumatic injuries.
Richmond EMS attempted to stabilize the individual but he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the other involved vehicle remained on the scene.
Richmond Police Departments Crash Investigation Team is currently investigating the matter and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
