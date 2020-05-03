Richmond Fire makes multiple water rescues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday, Richmond Fire responded to two separate calls for reports of rafts floating on the river near Pony Pasture, and another call near the Huguenot Bridge around 1:00 p.m.
We’re told that a group of rafters, who were on the water, are believed to have experienced rough conditions before ditching their gear.
A group of people including Kelsey Naylor, watched as water teams went in.
“A whole slew of ambulances and firetrucks and everyone came, and went over and brought them back. They looked beaten and winded, but safe - which was good," Naylor said.
The group did need to be rescued from an island on the water, and no injuries were reported. Currently, there are no details on the numbers of individuals that were saved.
Richmond Fire’s Water Rescue team was called again around 4:00 p.m. to the same area for another water rescue this evening.
