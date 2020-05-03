Mother and daughter suffering from COVID-19 warn people to take it seriously

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Elizabeth Ann Sherrill says she doesn’t have time to worry about her bills piling up. She hasn’t been at work for more than three weeks, but she’s barely been able to get out of bed.
She has been battling what she describes as the worst sickness of her life -- COVID-19.
On Friday, after two full weeks of being sick, she went to the hospital because it became too painful for her to breathe.
“I feel like I am going to die with every breath I take,” she said.
She said didn’t even take the time to get tested until her 9-year-old daughter came down with a 104-degree fever and they both were tested. Their results came up positive.
Sherrill said the hospital told her there was nothing extra they could do for her or her daughter at that time, so they recommended Sherrill manage her and her daughter’s symptoms at home.
She said her daughter fears for her own health and her mom’s well-being -- and she’s worried about what she is hearing on the news.
“That is the worst feeling a mother can possibly feel,” she said. “It scared the living daylights out of me…this whole thing has been a living nightmare.”
It wasn’t long before the 9-year-old’s father got sick too.
“Obviously no one wants to bring food to be around us, and I can’t say I blame them,” she said.
Sherrill says she is just doing the best she can for now and is praying this goes away quickly.
However, when she saw images of people on beaches and heard Gov. Henry McMaster will lift his “stay home or work” order and allow some restaurants to begin outdoor dining, she wanted to make sure people understood how awful this virus can feel for people of all ages.
“This is about a hundred times worse than the flu,” she said. “I’m just really scared. This stuff is real. And people that don’t have it, there are quick to say, ‘Oh it’s no big deal, it’s going to go away. People get the flu.’ This is not like the flu. I’m telling you. I have never in my 53 years felt this bad.”
She has a pre-existing condition but said she never expected this to happen to her. Anytime she hears people speaking about COVID-19 in a casual tone, she gets angry.
“It is not over; I went from feeling better to now I feel totally worse. I feel like I’m on death’s door-knocking right now," she said through heavy breaths. “If you get it, God help you.”
As for her own health, she asks only for prayers and for people to listen to her warnings.
“It’s not worth going to the beach, it’s not worth going to socialize with your friends," she said. “And those that will get it will be saying the same thing.”
