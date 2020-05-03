Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRGINIA TECH-FALL CLASSES
Virginia Tech president hopes to resume on-campus classes
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — The president of Virginia Tech says he is hopeful the school will be able to hold classes on campus this fall, but said no final decision will be made until next month. President Tim Sands told local government leaders during a call Friday that the fall is an opportunity "to bring the campus back to life to some degree.” Sands said it is too early to predict what Tech’s fall semester would look like exactly, but he indicated the university aims to hold some in-person classes on campus. He said administrators don't expect things to be exactly like they were before the pandemic.
2019 VIRGINIAS AP BROADCASTERS AWARDS
Winners announced for 2019 Virginias AP Broadcasters Awards
Winners of the 2019 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards have been announced. The virtual event was broadcast Saturday by video conference because COVID-19 cancelled the usual gathering of broadcast journalists at The Greenbrier Resort. Thirty-five stations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 535 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2019. Jack Garrett, news director of WBTM-AM/WAKG-FM in Danville, Va., was honored with The Associated Press Robert Gallimore Distinguished Service Award for a career that spans four decades. The West Virginia Lifetime Achievement Award was given to television photographer Grover Tadlock of WSAZ-TV in Charleston, W.Va. Tadlock began his career in 1985.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia to get decontamination systems for protective gear
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is set to receive three decontamination systems that can collectively sterilize up to 240,000 units of personal protective equipment each day during the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release Saturday that the decontamination systems will become operational in Blacksburg, Newport News and Chesterfield County within the next week. The units were approved for Virginia by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Northam said the technology will help address the national shortage of critical personal protective equipment to help protect healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the pandemic.
BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia governor to outline reopening guidelines on Monday
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he’ll present new guidelines next week for the state’s eventual reopening, adding progress has been made in boosting testing and obtaining medical supplies anud the coronavirus pandemic. Northam said at a news conference Friday that he plans to outline the state’s next steps towards reopening its economy on Monday .The governor has issued executive orders shutting down activity in the state to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That includes an order closing some nonessential businesses through May 8. Republicans have been pushing Northam, a Democrat, to open sooner, like some other Southern states have done.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AMAZON NOISE
Captive neighbors seek relief from Amazon construction noise
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — For residents of a northern Virginia neighborhood where Amazon is building a new headquarters, the loudest construction work is occurring at the worst possible time. The relentless bang and clang of piledriving work has been going for weeks now as the neighbors are stuck at home. All day long, they hear the rhythmic pounding, more than 40 times a minute. One neighbor has started a petition asking that the piledriving be delayed until stay-at-home orders for the coronavirus pandemic are lifted. County officials did persuade the Clark Construction company to delay the start of the noise until 8 a.m. each day, but say they can't make it stop.
SEX PROFESSOR LAWSUIT
George Mason professor sues after sanctions for sex talk
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A prominent George Mason University professor who studies human sexuality is suing the school, saying he was wrongly punished for frank sexual discussions with students that prompted complaints. Psychology professor Todd Kashdan filed the lawsuit in 2019. Last month a judge in federal court in Alexandria dismissed the suit, but Kashdan is appealing. Kashdan acknowledged in the lawsuit that he spoke about his own personal sexual exploits in class. He also admitted telling his grad students at a hot tub party about his experiences at a German brothel. Kashdan, though, maintains that such talk was entirely appropriate for a teacher whose topics include human sexuality.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PLANTS
Some meat plants reopen, but Trump order may not be cure-all
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some big meatpacking plants may soon be reopening. It's a sign that seems to back up President Donald Trump assertion this week that his order keeping packing plants open during the coronavirus crisis “solved their problems.” But the reality isn’t likely to be so easy. Meatpackers still have a workforce likely to be depleted by illness or unwillingness to risk illness. Even plants that keep the production lines moving will have to do so more slowly, renewing concerns about whether Americans will get as much meat as they’re used to.
UNITED STATES-SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia eyes more moves in time of pandemic, oil woes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has begun taking modest steps to improve its human rights record as it tries to navigate the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from plunging oil prices that have rankled the United States. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is pressing ahead with changes while keeping a wary eye on Iran and is considering further steps that he hopes will improve the kingdom's reputation. In the past week, he acted to ban the use of flogging as a punishment and did away with the death penalty for crimes committed by minors.