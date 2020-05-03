Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights fugitives of the week

For more fugitives, visit crimesolvers.net and hit the most wanted tab. (Source: CHESTERFIELD)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 3, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 11:59 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers need the publics assistance with locating the following two fugitives:

Christopher Carl Cash wanted for grand larceny x 2 and failure to perform construction acts x 2.

Cash, 55, is a 6-foot 2-inch-tall white male who weighs 185 lbs. Cash has blue eyes and brown hair.

Jacqulynn Emerald Branch wanted for embezzlement, credit card theft and credit card fraud.

Branch, 27, is a 5 foot 2-inch tall black female who weighs 125 lbs. Branch has brown eyes and black hair.

If you’ve seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers, (804) 748-0660.

