Albemarle County kindergarten student performs pledge of allegiance every day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Even while children are out of school, one Albemarle County kindergarten student gets up every day for an important duty.
Six-year-old Landon Payne has a unique routine. He gets up every morning and virtually leads Stone-Robinson elementary in the pledge of allegiance and moment of silence from his front step.
“I miss doing it at school and I like saying it and respecting it,” Landon explained.
His mother, Breanna Payne says it’s been a great way for him to start his day and keep some sense of normalcy.
“He really liked to do the pledge, that was his favorite part," Breanna said. “So once virtual learning started and they were doing morning announcements, he really enjoyed watching them but noticed that was missing so he wanted to continue doing that.”
Breanna also says that the highlight of his week was getting a zoom call from the “big kids,” from the news team at school who applauded him for his great job.
