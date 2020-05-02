VCU Health: Trial for experimental drug effective against COVID-19

"A few weeks ago all we had was hope and one of the goals of doing this trial is to build a bridge between hope and reality,” said VCU Health’s Dr. Arun Sanyal. “In the clinical trial that Gilead released results on this week, which is our trial for patients with severe COVID-19, VCU Health has enrolled 21 participants in the trial. In our other remdesivir trial, a trial for patients with moderate COVID-19, 15 participants have enrolled, as of April 30.”