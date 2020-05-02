Mayor Stoney participates in roundtable discussion on COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney participated in a roundtable discussion today on the impact coronavirus is having in low-income communities.
The discussion put together by the Biden campaign focused on communities of color in Virginia where people are more susceptible to catching the virus.
The mayor questioning reopening guidelines saying those most affected are people of color.
“If we know where the virus lives in our communities, it can give people the confidence to go back to work. but don’t expect folks to go back to work if they can potentially come away from work affected by this virus. And whose most likely to go to work after this is over, people that look like you and me,” Mayor Levar Stoney said.
Stoney also says the Federal government needs to do more to help local governments who are on the front lines in battling the disease citing a lack of coordination from Washington.
