Man found dead on Fort Lee

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - The remains of a man’s body was found in a swamp on Fort Lee Saturday.
Police officers with the Fort Lee Provost Marshal’s Office located the remains of a deceased man in the Blackwater Swamp area.
The remains were found during a search conducted jointly with the Petersburg and Prince George County Police Departments.
Special agents with the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Lee are investigating the death of the man, who has not yet been identified.
The joint search was originally conducted to locate Eli Cranston, 32, a Petersburg man reported missing since April 25. His car was found abandoned near Courthouse Road and Bull Hill Road in Prince George County.
