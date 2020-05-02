Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — For residents of a northern Virginia neighborhood where Amazon is building a new headquarters, the loudest construction work is occurring at the worst possible time. The relentless bang and clang of piledriving work has been going for weeks now as the neighbors are stuck at home. All day long, they hear the rhythmic pounding, more than 40 times a minute. One neighbor has started a petition asking that the piledriving be delayed until stay-at-home orders for the coronavirus pandemic are lifted. County officials did persuade the Clark Construction company to delay the start of the noise until 8 a.m. each day, but say they can't make it stop.