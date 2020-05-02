Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia governor to outline reopening guidelines on Monday
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he’ll present new guidelines next week for the state’s eventual reopening, adding progress has been made in boosting testing and obtaining medical supplies anud the coronavirus pandemic. Northam said at a news conference Friday that he plans to outline the state’s next steps towards reopening its economy on Monday .The governor has issued executive orders shutting down activity in the state to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That includes an order closing some nonessential businesses through May 8. Republicans have been pushing Northam, a Democrat, to open sooner, like some other Southern states have done.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AMAZON NOISE
Captive neighbors seek relief from Amazon construction noise
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — For residents of a northern Virginia neighborhood where Amazon is building a new headquarters, the loudest construction work is occurring at the worst possible time. The relentless bang and clang of piledriving work has been going for weeks now as the neighbors are stuck at home. All day long, they hear the rhythmic pounding, more than 40 times a minute. One neighbor has started a petition asking that the piledriving be delayed until stay-at-home orders for the coronavirus pandemic are lifted. County officials did persuade the Clark Construction company to delay the start of the noise until 8 a.m. each day, but say they can't make it stop.
SEX PROFESSOR LAWSUIT
George Mason professor sues after sanctions for sex talk
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A prominent George Mason University professor who studies human sexuality is suing the school, saying he was wrongly punished for frank sexual discussions with students that prompted complaints. Psychology professor Todd Kashdan filed the lawsuit in 2019. Last month a judge in federal court in Alexandria dismissed the suit, but Kashdan is appealing. Kashdan acknowledged in the lawsuit that he spoke about his own personal sexual exploits in class. He also admitted telling his grad students at a hot tub party about his experiences at a German brothel. Kashdan, though, maintains that such talk was entirely appropriate for a teacher whose topics include human sexuality.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PLANTS
Some meat plants reopen, but Trump order may not be cure-all
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some big meatpacking plants may soon be reopening. It's a sign that seems to back up President Donald Trump assertion this week that his order keeping packing plants open during the coronavirus crisis “solved their problems.” But the reality isn’t likely to be so easy. Meatpackers still have a workforce likely to be depleted by illness or unwillingness to risk illness. Even plants that keep the production lines moving will have to do so more slowly, renewing concerns about whether Americans will get as much meat as they’re used to.
UNITED STATES-SAUDI ARABIA
Amid pandemic, oil woes, Saudi Arabia eyes further reforms
WASHINGTON (AP) — A beleaguered Saudi Arabia has begun taking modest steps to improve its human rights record as it tries to navigate the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from plunging oil prices that have rankled the United States. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is pressing ahead with reforms with a wary eye on Iran and is eyeing further steps that he hopes will improve the kingdom's reputation. In the past week, he put into place two measures: banning the use of flogging as a punishment and doing away with the death penalty for crimes committed by minors.
BC-VA-HOMICIDE ARREST-CHINCOTEAGUE
Police: Man fatally shot father on Virginia's Eastern Shore
CHINCOTEAUGE, Va. (AP) — Police say that a man has fatally shot his father on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reports that the incident occurred at a home in Chincoteague on Thursday. Police said in a news release that Thomas Lee Watson Sr., 70, died in what appeared to be a homicide. An investigation led to the arrest of the man’s son, Thomas Lee Watson Jr. Police said the son was charged with second-degree murder and sent to jail without bond. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney. Police in Chincoteague said the investigation is ongoing. They said they were being assisted by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.
AP-VA-TEEN DIES-BOATING ACCIDENT
Teen who was prominent football player dies in boat accident
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teen who was a prominent football player has died after a boat capsized on a lake. News outlets report that the boat capsized Monday on Lake Anna, which is about an hour northwest of Richmond. Authorities said the teen who died was Gabe Henderson, a junior at Deep Run High School in Henrico County. Authorities said he was on an 18-foot boat with three others when it capsized. Everyone went into the water. Three people were able to swim to safety. Henderson’s body was recovered later that day. An investigation into the incident and Henderson’s cause of death is ongoing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLUE RIDGE FOLKLIFE
Fall festival canceled in Virginia due to virus concerns
FERRUM, Va. (AP) — A fall festival in Virginia has been canceled due to virus safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers for the 47th annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival said Thursday on Facebook the October festival in Ferrum has been rescheduled for next year. Organizers say they will host a virtual event that same month. Officials say in a news release reported by news outlets that they canceled the festival since they don't know what the state's guidelines on the virus will be in the coming months. The Roanoke Times reports the event draws nearly 12,000 people to Ferrum College and features a host of talents.