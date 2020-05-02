Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — No one knows for sure how, when and where -- or, truly, even if -- Major League Baseball will play games in 2020. But Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez says it's certain his team will wait to properly mark its World Series championship with spectators in the seats. One of the possibilities for starting a season that has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic would be to hold games in empty stadiums. Martinez says that the title banner and rings will be revealed in the presence of fans. He has been mapping out possible ways to plan spring training if it resumes.
UNDATED (AP) — The Triple Crown racing season is a sure bet to be unlike any other. The Kentucky Derby has been postponed from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. No new dates have been set for the Preakness and Belmont. For the first time since 1931, it's possible the series could be run out of order. Horses might kick off the series in New York at the Belmont, run the Preakness in July and conclude it with the Derby on Labor Day weekend. Talks are ongoing among the host tracks and broadcaster NBC.
UNDATED (AP) — The 145th Preakness Stakes was slated to be held at Pimlico Race Course on May 16. It has yet to be rescheduled. The Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico, is still striving to find “the most appropriate time" to run the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. The Preakness is usually held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, which has been rescheduled to Sept. 5. If the Belmont was held three weeks after the Preakness, that would leave the horses and trainers little time before the Breeder’s Cup in November.