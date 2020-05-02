Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — No one knows for sure how, when and where -- or, truly, even if -- Major League Baseball will play games in 2020. But Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez says it's certain his team will wait to properly mark its World Series championship with spectators in the seats. One of the possibilities for starting a season that has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic would be to hold games in empty stadiums. Martinez says that the title banner and rings will be revealed in the presence of fans. He has been mapping out possible ways to plan spring training if it resumes.