First Alert Weather Day SUNDAY for a severe storm potential

Current timing suggests that storms could fire up around midday or early afternoon over northwestern Virginia and then track east-southeast along or north of I-64 through the afternoon. With temperatures reaching the low 80s on Sunday, there may be just enough warmth and instability in the atmosphere to allow a few of these storms to approach severe limits with gusty winds and small hail. Here is the Rapid Precision Model forecast for 2pm on Sunday Afternoon showing some scattered storms just to the north and west of Richmond: