First Alert Weather Day SUNDAY for a severe storm potential

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold front approaching the area on Sunday afternoon and evening will have the potential to bring some strong or isolated severe storms to parts of our region. The Storm Prediction Center indicates a MARGINAL RISK (Low End) for Sunday afternoon and early evening. This MARGINAL RISK area includes areas along and north of Route 360.
Current timing suggests that storms could fire up around midday or early afternoon over northwestern Virginia and then track east-southeast along or north of I-64 through the afternoon. With temperatures reaching the low 80s on Sunday, there may be just enough warmth and instability in the atmosphere to allow a few of these storms to approach severe limits with gusty winds and small hail. Here is the Rapid Precision Model forecast for 2pm on Sunday Afternoon showing some scattered storms just to the north and west of Richmond:
By 4pm, these storms could be impacting the northern neck and middle peninsula, but should be moving off to the east and away from the area.
More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop into the evening and overnight as the cold front slides on through the area. However, the threat of any severe weather will be quite low after sunset. We will continue to monitor this closely and keep you updated as the timing and areal coverage could change. Stay tuned
