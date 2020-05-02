A chilly pattern takes hold through mid-May

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
After a couple of warm days (Sunday and Monday), the pattern will shift to be much cooler than average through Mid-May. In the tweet below, the graphic shows dark blue when the Climate Prediction Center thinks the weather pattern will turn cool.
A quick note-- the intensity of the color doesn’t necessarily correspond to how extreme the cold will be. It corresponds with how confident the CPC is that it’ll be below average.
The first two weeks of May typically has highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and lows in the low-to-mid 50s. But look how chilly the European Model is:
In particular, we are watching NEXT Sunday and Monday mornings, when the lows could dip into the 30s. With backyard gardens in full swing, the First Alert Weather Team will be watching closely.
A frost that late would be highly unlikely but not unprecedented. In 1966, May 11 had a low of 32. That’s the record for the LATEST frost in Richmond. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen this year. After a top 4 warmest winter and a top 4 warmest March, fruit trees and crops are off to an early start.
