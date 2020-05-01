Zoom presents possibility of infiltration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- On Thursday afternoon, a Petersburg virtual council meeting was interrupted by an unwelcome intruder, who disrupted the event with lewd behavior. Unfortunately, Zoom and programs like it can be susceptible to this kind of infiltration.
Kevin Boynton is Chief of Computer Medicine at the Computer Doctor in Richmond. He and his staff have fielded plenty of questions regarding these virtual programs during the course of the last seven weeks.
“People are scrambling because they didn’t use to do this kind of stuff,” Boynton said. “They hear about Zoom so they figure ‘I’ll just use that. It’s simple, it’s easy.’”
But with that easiness comes vulnerability, like we saw Thursday afternoon in Petersburg. Boynton is quick to point out that easy usually means insecure.
"People are, in many cases, choosing convenience of safety and security, and unfortunately that's where a lot of these news stories, like what happened in Petersburg, are happening."
There are many IT experts who want to help people and organizations avoid similar mishaps. Boynton says a lot of it starts with not mass-sharing your meeting identification number.
“That was one of the earlier faux pas that a lot of companies and people were getting hit with. They would put their meeting ID out there, either on social media or whatever and just random passer-byers would stumble upon it, they would get in and suddenly realize ‘hey, I can mess around with people.’”
For events such as council meetings, board meetings, or other things that organizations want to open up to the public, that becomes difficult, but there are other measures that can be taken to help prevent any unwelcome guests.
"If you are sending this out as kind of a broad meeting where you're presenting and anybody can come, such as public board meetings and things like that, then it's important to make sure that all participants are automatically muted upon entry and that they cannot just start sharing their screen," Boynton advises.
In terms of general internet safety, Boynton recommends that people have a different password for each site that requires one, and adds that there are programs that can help individuals manage those passwords.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.