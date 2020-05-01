Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Spotsylvania

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Spotsylvania. (Source: WALB)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 1, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT - Updated May 1 at 10:52 AM

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Spotsylvania.

On April 30 at 9 a.m., a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Michael R. Sprague, 31, of Fredricksburg, was traveling on I-95 north when it ran off the right side of the road and collided with a guard rail.

Police say the impact caused the Toyota to come back into the travel lanes and collided with a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Sprague was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 49-year-old man from Galion, Ohio, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

