Suspect found hiding in trunk of vehicle before being arrested for burglary

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect was found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle before he was arrested by police.
On April 29 at 11:50 p.m., police responded to a breaking and entering in progress at a residence in the 100 block of Barrett Heights Road.
A resident said that a man identified as Curtis Zipay, 30 of Stafford, had forced open the front door and was attempting to gain entry to the residence.
The residents heard the sound of a door opening and pushed it shut after a brief struggle. Zipay fled the scene.
Another neighbor had informed deputies that Zipay had rummaged through one of his vehicles.
After arriving on the scene, deputies conducted a safe sweep around the residence.
Deputies located Zipay hiding in the trunk of a vehicle.
Drug paraphernalia was also located in the trunk and Zipay showed signs of being under the influence, police say.
According to the police’s investigation, Zipay had broken into four other vehicles in the area.
Zipay used his shoulder to strike one of the deputies in an unsuccessful attempt to flee while being escorted to the deputy’s cruiser.
Police say Zipay is incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of:
- Breaking and entering
- Assault on a law enforcement officer
- Petit larceny
- Vehicle tampering
- Possession of controlled paraphernalia
- Public intoxication
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.