Students walk 24 miles to honor Deep Run football player killed in boating accident

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Family and friends gathered together in Henrico for a memorial walk in honor of Gabe Henderson.
The Deep Run High School student was killed in a boating accident on Lake Anna earlier this week.
Henderson was a football player, as well as a varsity basketball player, who wore the number 24 on the court.
Fellow players and friends walked 24 miles around the Deep Run community Friday to show their love and support to Gabe and his family.
