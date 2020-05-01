Senator Joe Morrissey delivers food, essential goods to Kippax Place in Hopewell

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today Senator Joe Morrissey will be delivering hundreds of food boxes and essential goods to residents of Kippax Place in Hopewell.
Kippax Place is home to mostly senior residents who could be at high risk to COVID-19.
The boxes of food and essential goods will be filled with vitamins, cereal, canned food, coffee and other much-needed items.
Senator Morrissey says the free food giveaways are expected to continue throughout the spring and summer.
