2020 Richmond Jazz & Music Festival has been canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2020 Richmond Jazz & Music Festival announced that this year’s festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was a difficult decision, but the safety of our patrons, artists, crews, and staff is our top priority," The Richmond Jazz & Music Festival said in a statement. “We’re thankful for your continued understanding, love, and support, and we look forward to the day we can all meet again to celebrate the rich culture of our city and our shared love of great music.”
