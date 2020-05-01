“Relaunch Chesterfield” aims to reopen Chesterfield businesses

“ChamberRVA has and will continue to work with regional partners, like the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, in combatting the effects of COVID-19. As we continue to implement the health and safety measures that will get us beyond the peak of cases and flatten the curve, we need to begin the process of restarting our economy. We applaud Chesterfield County leadership, and the Chesterfield Chamber in developing plans to reopen Chesterfield. We look forward to our continued partnership in reopening businesses throughout the region.”