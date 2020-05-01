Prince George County Farmer’s Market launches online pre-ordering

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Farmer’s Market announced that they will be launching pre-ordering online.
Customers will be able to pre-order merchandise on Sundays through Thursdays beginning on May 10.
Merchandise can then be picked up at Scott Park from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each Saturday starting on May 16.
The orders will be taken by Market Manager Corrie Hurt and to the market vendors. Payments will be due when the items are picked up each Saturday.
“We have to think outside of the box in order to get the fresh produce into the hands of the public,” Hurt said. “We will adhere to social distancing and only have one entry point and one exit point into the market.”
The online program will continue through June 13 when the market opens for walk-in traffic.
Vendors participating in online sales will be asked to pre-package as many items as possible.
For more information, contact Corrie Hurt at 804-722-8777.
