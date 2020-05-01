News To Know for May 1: Henrico deadly crash; GRTC delays; Fourth jail rally today; Va. Chamber of Commerce launches initiative; Cloudy with a few showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
A few leftover showers on Friday lead to a gorgeous Saturday.
Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers. One round in the early morning (tapering 7a.m.-8 a.m.) and another chance in the afternoon and evening.
This showers could bring gusty winds and maybe even some ice pellets (graupel)! Highs in the low 60s.
Two men were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the east end of Henrico County late Thursday night, police said.
It happened around 10 p.m. in the 6000 block of Elko Tract Road.
According to police, two men in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not immediately known.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Chesterfield police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot on Thursday evening.
Police were called around 6 p.m. to 10200 block of Ronaldton Road for an assault with a deadly weapon.
At the scene, they found a 14-year-old who had been shot. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said when they arrived, they also found a person with a warrant unrelated to the incident. That person was arrested in connection to the warrant.
As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.
Scientists have announced the first effective treatment against the coronavirus - Remdesivir - an experimental drug that can speed the recovery of COVID-19. The U.S. government said it is working to make the antiviral medication Remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible.patients
President Donald Trump said Wednesday the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire Thursday.
Shifting tone, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he is “open” to considering additional funds for state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief bill as the chamber returns to session during the pandemic.
Governor Ralph Northam said the state is ready to resume elective surgeries and dental visits starting May 1 with fears of personal protective equipment shortages over.
On May 8, the governor’s order keeping non-essential businesses closed is set to expire.
Northam said he’s looking at COVID-19 case trends and not a single day of data. That means we could still hit the May 8 target.
But testing is key and Virginia still ranks close to the bottom, among the states, when it comes to testing per capita.
GRTC is warning riders of possible significant service disruptions or cancelations Friday as drivers voluntarily take paid leave to get tested for COVID-19.
This comes after the first bus driver tested positive for coronavirus.
GRTC said it plans to have at least one bus in service on all routes Friday, but that means many routes have hourly service.
If there are not enough staff members to put at least minimal services on routes, GRTC may cancel fixed-route service entirely.
All critical health care trips on GRTC CARE service will be met.
Even though Governor Ralph Northam is proposing a change that would give the Department of Corrections the ability to release certain prisoners, dozens of people rallied outside the Richmond City Jail demanding action from state and local officials to release inmates due to coronavirus concerns.
Several advocate groups, including Southerners on New Ground, Legal Air Justice Center, RISE for Youth, New Virginia Majority and Defenders for Freedom Justice & Equality, organized the rally.
The groups that took part in Friday’s rally have asked for a meeting with local officials to see what can be done to release many of inmates awaiting hearings or trials.
The fourth and final car rally will be held at Richmond City Jail today from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
As Executive Order 53 remains in place across Virginia until at least May 8, closing non-essential businesses, business leaders are making plans for how to safely reopen as soon as they can.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam established a COVID-19 Business Task Force for Virginia, made up of business leaders from a variety of industries across the commonwealth.
That task force is helping the Northam administration develop strategies to ease restrictions on businesses moving forward.
Now, on April 30, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce announced that they’re launching what they call their “Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work” initiative.
Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier, is set to help judge MEDARVA Healthcare’s virtual science fair.
Submissions from middle and high school students region-wide are being accepted through May 15.
Students are to investigate a topic, submit a summary, an experiment design diagram and a short video highlighting the project.
Students have the chance to win monetary prizes, including $1,500 for first place in both the middle and high school categories.
The virtual science fair is open to Richmond-area students in grades 6-12. For more information, click here.
Surround yourself with people who are only going to lift you higher - Anonymous
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.