More than $4.6 million raised for Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than $4.6 million has been raised for the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund.
The fund, created by the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond and the Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia, supports organizations providing the response and recovery during the pandemic.
United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg matched up to $100,000 made through its website after reaching that goal on April 28.
“I am thankful for all of the donors who helped us meet the $100,000 milestone,” said James Taylor, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg. “However, there is still a lot more work to be done. I encourage everyone to help us keep momentum going.”
“Demonstrated by a high level of partnership, this fund was built upon the belief that we can do more good when we come together.” said Sherrie Armstrong, CEO of the Community Foundation. “Whether it’s Maggie Walker Governor’s School students offering donation-based reading groups and trivia games to elementary students, or the Flying Squirrels sharing a portion of money raised from their 500 Bases of Love event, we see our community generously stepping up to help each other during this critical time.”
An advisory committee is reviewing and distributing grants from the fund on a rolling basis.
The fund first focused on emergency response, with the first $1.1 million helping organizations mitigate the health impacts of the pandemic, with a focus on food access, healthcare, shelter and support for seniors.
" With a second round of grants awarded this week, total grantmaking from the fund now exceeds $2 million to 52 organizations and localities in the Central Virginia region. The latest grants are helping to expand food distribution to more rural jurisdictions and address increased need for mental health services and housing support," a release said.
If you would like to donate to the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund, click here.
