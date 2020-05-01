Maximus Call Center workers holds social distancing protest

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Maximus Call Center workers are holding a social distancing protest urging the company to listen to a set of demands over concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The workers also urge CEO Bruce Caswell to meet virtually with the CWA organizing committee to work with employees and implement safety guidelines as well as access leave options that are available.
The protest will take place on May 1 at 7 a.m. outside of the Maximus Call Center building.
