Man in critical condition after Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond fire officials said a man is in critical condition after a house fire that happened Friday afternoon.
Crews were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Duffton Road.
Firefighters conducted an inside search and could not find anyone. The fire was out around 1:44 p.m.
Officials said they were initially told that no one was inside the home but after the fire was marked under control, a neighbor said that a man lived in the home and his car was there so he must be inside.
Crews said they conducted additional searches, which were impeded by conditions inside. But on the third or fourth search, they found a man who was unresponsive.
He was removed from the home and crews started life-saving measures until emergency medical crews arrived and took him to a nearby hospital.
Fire officials said he is in critical condition and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
