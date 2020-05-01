Local organizations host second food drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Local organizations are hosting a second food drive for the community.
The food drive will be supporting GoochlandCares, UP RVA, the Henrico County Family and Community Engagement and other food pantries in the area.
The food drive will be taking place on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center.
Previously back in April, the community drive was able to collect more than 5,000 pounds of food.
“Many in our community will not have that next paycheck to buy food for their family or to pay this month’s rent,” according to Sally Graham, Executive Director of GoochlandCares. “This past month, we have seen new families and other families we have not seen for years come to the Food Pantry. And we anticipate more and more of our neighbors will rely on the Food Pantry in the coming weeks."
Social distancing guidelines will be used such as drive-throughs and drop-offs for those who will be delivering contributions.
Masks and gloves will be provided for all volunteers and creating a process for accepting and sorting donations where everyone will be maintaining social distancing guidelines.
