Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia jobless claims over 500,000 since coronavirus hit
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than a half-million Virginians have filed unemployment claims since the coronavirus outbreak hit the state last month. That's according to new federal data released Thursday. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed more than 74,000 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week. That marks the third straight week totals have dipped since weekly claims reached a record-setting nearly 150,000 in the week ending April 4. Still, it’s far higher than before the crisis. Altogether in the past six weeks, about 570,000 people have filed for jobless benefits in Virginia. That’s about 13% of the state's workforce.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAWSUITS
Judge rejects gym owner's petition to reopen facilities
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has rejected a petition from a gym owner who sought to reopen his facilities despite an executive order requiring the closure of fitness centers and other nonessential businesses. At a hearing Thursday, the judge said Virginia law gives the governor broad authority to issue executive orders during a public health emergency. Merrill Hall owns multiple gyms in the state and sued the governor in Culpeper County Circuit Court. He said the governor exceeded his authority and that the closures have him on the brink of financial ruin. Hall's lawyer says he will appeal to the state Supreme Court.
CYBERSTALKING ARREST
Man pleads guilty to racist threats against black activist
A white man has pleaded guilty to making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia to deter him from running for office in a city where violence erupted during a white nationalist rally. Daniel McMahon, of Brandon, Florida, also pleaded guilty to threatening a second victim over Facebook. He faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to charges including cyberstalking. U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon is scheduled to sentence McMahon on July 23. The 31-year-old was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for Charlottesville’s city council.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-PLANTS
Pork producer says it needs flexibility on virus guidelines
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The world’s largest pork producer has told a judge in Missouri that it's working as quickly as it can to comply with federal guidelines that seek to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But Smithfield Foods says it it needs some flexibility in an industry where people typically work side by side. The comments from a lawyer for Smithfield Foods came as a judge weighed whether to issue an injunction requiring a rural Missouri plant to abide by federal guidelines. Meanwhile, testing found 92 coronavirus cases at another Missouri plant, and Tyson Foods announced temporary closure of a beef processing plant in Nebraska for deep cleaning after hundreds of people in surrounding communities tested positive.
AP-VA-MURDER CONVICTION APPEALED
Former UVA student files another appeal of murder conviction
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia student who was convicted of killing his former girlfriend has filed another appeal. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that George Wesley Huguely V filed a civil challenge in federal court on Wednesday. Previous state and federal appeals have failed. Huguely is now 32 and serving a 23-year sentence for the second-degree murder of Yeardley Love in 2010. She was a 22-year-old UVA lacrosse player who was found dead in her apartment. Huguely has claimed that the two briefly struggled on the floor of her bedroom following a day of heavy drinking. But his lawyers have maintained that Haguely’s actions did not lead to Love’s death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OLD DOMINION REOPENING
Old Dominion University announces plans to reopen this fall
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A university in Virginia says it plans to reopen this fall after transitioning to online learning for the spring and summer semesters amid the coronavirus pandemic. Old Dominion University President John Broderick told students and staff in an email Wednesday that officials have formed a committee to develop a reopening plan for the Norfolk campus and expect to release details in June. The Virginian-Pilot reports Broderick said the campus wouldn't reopen until public health restrictions were lifted, and even then it would likely take “major shifts” to keep the campus safe. He didn't comment further on the timing. Several other Virginia colleges have also announced plans to reopen this fall.
BC-VA-NEWSPAPER RECORDS LAWSUIT
Newspaper wins battle over records on prison strip searches
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that prison officials in Virginia broke the law when they “willingly and knowingly” withheld information about strip searches. The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that a Norfolk Circuit judge ruled in the newspaper’s favor in a lawsuit filed over strip search records. Pilot reporter Gary Harki requested records that included the names of prisoner visitors who’d been strip searched as well as those who were banned for refusing to be strip searched. Prison officials had been strip searching visitors who were anywhere form the age of 1 to 83. Officials also had threatened to permanently ban them from visiting prisoners if they refused to be searched. The articles led to new state laws.
AP-VA-ATLANTIC MENHADEN-COMPLIANCE
Virginia avoids ban on catching fish used to make fish oil
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The state of Virginia will avoid a federal fishing moratorium on a species of fish that’s used to make fish-oil pills and other products. Such a ban would have impacted a company called Omega Protein that employs more than 200 fishermen on the Chesapeake Bay's western shore. The U.S. Commerce Department threatened to issue a moratorium after Omega Protein exceeded catch limits in the bay for a fish called Atlantic menhaden. The moratorium was avoided because the Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted on Tuesday to incorporate the catch limits into the state's regulations.