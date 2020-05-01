Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s worst division has plenty of new kids and new coaches on the block. It still might not translate into much more success in 2020. After combining for only 24 wins last season, the NFC East got three new coaches. Mike McCarthy joined the Cowboys, Ron Rivera went to the Redskins and Joe Judge was hired by the Giants. The division remains a two-team race between Dallas and reigning champion Philadelphia, but rebuilding New York and Washington are improving. The Eagles have the most stability and the Cowboys have the most talent on offense.
UNDATED (AP) — Like all major leaguers, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman finds himself with a lot more time on his hands than usual this spring because baseball is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. The two-time All-Star and member of the reigning World Series champions owns most of the Nationals’ career hitting records. He occasionally is offering his thoughts to The Associated Press in a diary of sorts while waiting for the 2020 season to begin. In the fifth installment, the 35-year-old Zimmerman ponders the possibility of retirement if this year never does have any baseball played — and decides which way he's leaning.
UNDATED (AP) — Trent Williams says he feels rejuvenated after his yearlong dispute with management in Washington ended and he joined the San Francisco 49ers. The seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle says he can't wait to get on the field once practices start again. He says it should be an easy transition to the 49ers because coach Kyle Shanahan was Williams' offensive coordinator for four seasons and runs a familiar system.
MIAMI (AP) — Malcolm Perry is the only NFL draft pick this year from a service academy. The Miami Dolphins selected the record-setting Navy quarterback in the seventh round last week. Perry will be able to turn pro this year thanks to a policy change initiated by President Trump. New guidelines issued in November allow service academy graduates to seek delaying their military commitment in order to play pro sports, and Perry’s request for a waiver is expected to be granted. If Perry doesn't make it in the NFL, he'll instead become an officer in the Marine Corps.