Henrico Health District offering COVID-19 testing at Nottingham Green Apartments
May 1, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 9:38 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Health District is offering COVID-19 testing at Nottingham Green Apartments on Tuesday, May 5.

The testing will be offered to those ages 5 and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 and are pregnant, have serious underlying medical conditions, are age 65 and older, or are uninsured or underinsured.

The community testing event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nottingham Green Apartments pool house. A rain date will be May 8.

Testing will be given by appointment for those who register in advance. The number to call to register is (804) 205-3501.

People will be given a specific time to arrive at the testing site to ensure social distancing.

Walk-in testing is available for those eligible but it is not guaranteed.

Those with private insurance do not qualify for the testing event.

