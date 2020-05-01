Henrico Health District offering COVID-19 testing at Nottingham Green Apartments

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Health District is offering COVID-19 testing at Nottingham Green Apartments on Tuesday, May 5.
The testing will be offered to those ages 5 and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 and are pregnant, have serious underlying medical conditions, are age 65 and older, or are uninsured or underinsured.
The community testing event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nottingham Green Apartments pool house. A rain date will be May 8.
Testing will be given by appointment for those who register in advance. The number to call to register is (804) 205-3501.
People will be given a specific time to arrive at the testing site to ensure social distancing.
Walk-in testing is available for those eligible but it is not guaranteed.
Those with private insurance do not qualify for the testing event.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.